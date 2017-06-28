PSU Workshop

The Public Service Union hosted the first ever young workers workshop yesterday at the Telecommunications Conference Room.

Akisha Henry, Chair of the PSU’s Young Workers Committee, commended the PSU for its commitment to youth development.

The participants at the workshop were chosen from various departments including Argyle International Airport, BRAGSA, Customs and Excise Department, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Her Majesty’s Prisons, Government Printery, Milton Cato Laboratory, Ministry of National Security, National Broadcasting Corporation, Ministry of Telecommunications and the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College.

Reverend Adolf Davis, Mrs. Carla Henry Senior Assistant Secretary of the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment and trade union activist Joseph “Burns” Bonadie were the facilitators of the workshop.









