Weather Update

The strong tropical wave that is currently being monitored by The Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Meteorological Services has significantly weakened during the last 72 hours.

The local Met Office said the wave which was located near 54W at 12:00 this morning is at present in an environment of unfavorable wind shear, and dry Saharan air.

It said based on latest model analysis, the wave is forecast to begin affecting Saint Vincent and the Grenadines tonight into Friday accompanied by light to moderate showers and possible thunderstorms activity.

A gradual improvement in the weather conditions can be expected by late Saturday before the next Tropical wave approaches on Wednesday.









