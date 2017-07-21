Members of the Anglican Church in the Archdeaconry of St. Vincent and the Grenadines as well as Students and Teachers of the Bishop’s College, Kingstown were this week introduced to the Agents of Change Programme, at a three-day workshop which wrapped up on Thursday.

Agents of Change is a resource which the Anglican Alliance has developed to help Anglicans anywhere in the world to tackle poverty, live out the 5 Marks of Mission, and bring about the abundant living Jesus spoke of in John 10:10.

The course equips participants with the skills and knowledge needed to set up a development project in their local community. It looks at every stage of the process – from coming up with an idea to planning to managing a project – and it explores important principles of good practice that ensure the project is run well, safely, and effectively.

Agents of Change is a distance-learning course. There are 8 modules, which participants study with the support of a mentor. At the end of each module, participants send their work by email to their mentor for comment and feedback. On successful completion of the course, participants are awarded a certificate in recognition of their work and achievement.

This week’s workshop was held at the Anglican Pastoral Centre, New Montrose and the sessions were facilitated by Grenadian Clifton Nedd, the Anglican Alliance Caribbean Facilitator.









