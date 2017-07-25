GECCU Scholarships

Twelve students received scholarships while one hundred and three received bursaries compliments the General Employees Cooperative Credit Union (GECCU).

The students were recognized at GECCU’s 15th annual scholarship awards at the Methodist Church Hall this morning.

“Author of your destiny” is the theme under which GECCU recognized the successful students in the recent Caribbean Primary Exit Assessment (CPEA) examinations.

Delivering the scholars response at this morning’s Scholarship awards ceremony, Keanu Child, GECCU scholar 2017, expressed gratitude on behalf of all scholarship recipients and parents.

He encouraged his colleagues to continue to produce brilliant work.

Meanwhile, Dr. Mineva Glasgow, Chairperson of GECCU’s Scholarship Committee congratulated the scholarship recipients for their outstanding performance and said the value of the bursary was also increased this year.

Gary Matthias, President of GECCU added that the company continues to fulfill its responsibilities as a cooperate citizen, noting that GECCU has given over two hundred scholarships to date.

The motivational Speaker at this morning’s event, Dr. Priyadarshani Ramsamooj encouraged the scholarship and bursary recipients to focus on five words as they continue to be authors of their own destiny.









Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related