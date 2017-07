MS PEARLINE DAVIS better known as PEARLINE GOODING and AUNT PEARL of Long Wall formerly of Mt Pleasant and Port Elizabeth, Bequia died on Sunday July 23rd at the age of 95. She was a Member of the Lower Bay Friendly Society, Bequia. The funeral takes place on Monday July 31st at the St Mary’s Anglican Church, Port Elizabeth, Bequia. The service begins at 2:00pm. Burial will be at the Port Elizabeth Cemetery.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related