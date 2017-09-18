Relief support still needed

The Caribbean Federation of Police Welfare Associations (CFPWA) which has its Headquarters in St. Vincent and the Grenadines says its relief effort for people affected by Hurricane Irma in the British Virgin Islands, has been progressing very favorably.

Sergeant Brenton Smith, President of the organization from the local Police Force said the local arm of the Association has already sent more than three thousand dollars’ worth of food to the British Virgin Islands.

Sergeant Smith said he believes more can be done to help those affected and the organization will host two events at the end of this month, to continue their relief efforts.

He said persons can continue making donations at the office of the Caribbean Federation of Police Welfare Associations located at the Central Police Station in Kingstown.









