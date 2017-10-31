SVG SWIMMING FEDERATION

For this year’s Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Swimming Championships in St Lucia, A 25-member team comprising 11 females and 14 males will represent St Vincent and the Grenadines from November 10th to 12th 2017. Two coaches will accompany the team.

The names released by the St Vincent and the Grenadines Swimming Federation are: Females – Zariel Nelson, Eltonique Leonard, Caitli Polius, Jamie Joachim, Kennice Grenne, Adiah Phillips, Mya De Freitas, Paige Cadogan, Akayla Crichton, Tia Gun-Munro, and Ria Adams. Meanwhile the males are – Mathew Ballah, Seth Byron, Hazen Da Briel, Jayson Sandy, Eltonte Leonard, Brandon George, Tristan Ballah, Bryson George, Kanale Alleyne, Tyrese Lewis, Nikolas Sylvester, Shane Cadogan, Cruz Halbich and Dillon Gooding.

The categories in which the swimmers will compete are 8 years and under, 9 to 10, 11 to 12, 13 to 14 and 15 to17.









