Ministry of Tourism hosts “Dress like a tourist day”

The Ministry of Tourism today hosted its annual initiative dubbed “Dress like a Tourist Day”.

The activity which forms part of the Tourism month of activities was intended to be a casual dress day for staff while performing their daily duties in their various departments and organisations.

During an interview with NBC News, Jay Belmar, communications Manager at the Ministry of Tourism, Sports and Culture said this is the third year they are having the event.She outlined some of the other activities which were spearheaded by the ministry, one of which included a human resource training session today, for local craft vendors, who will be participating in the upcoming tourism exhibitions.

“Tourism Month is celebrated under the theme “Tourism is Everybody’s Business”.







