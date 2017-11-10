This Sunday is Remembrance Sunday

St. Vincent and the Grenadines will commemorate Remembrance Day on Sunday 12th of November with a Service at the Cenotaph in Kingstown.

The ceremony will be held to pay tribute to those who lost their lives during the two World Wars.

Governor General, Sir Frederick Ballantyne and Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves will lay wreaths at the Cenotaph, as well as other Specially Invited Guests and representatives of Uniformed Organizations.

The ceremony begins at 9am on Sunday and will be aired live on NBC Radio.







