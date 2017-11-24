Local service providers to sign IXP Agreement

A ceremony will be held here next week for the signing of an Internet Exchange Point (IXP) Agreement between the Service Providers Digicel and Flow St. Vincent.

The National Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (NTRC) says it will be signing of a Memorandum of Understanding and an Internet Exchange Governance Agreement to facilitate the peering at our local IXP.

With the two companies peering at the IXP, their networks will interconnect directly, rather than through a third party in a foreign territory.

The NTRC says this will result in faster connectivity for customers and also lower operating costs to the internet service providers.

The signing ceremony will be held on November 30th, at the NTRC’s Conference Room from 10am.

The Director of the National Telecommunications Regulatory Commission, Apollo Knights will deliver remarks at the ceremony.







