ICC Cricket World Cup West Indies Bill 2024 to go before parliament

The ICC Cricket World Cup West Indies Bill 2024 is among 8 Bills on the Order Paper for today’s sitting of the House of Assembly of St Vincent and the Grenadines at Glen.

Minister of Sports, Frederick Stephenson will pilot the Bill ahead of the ICC Men’s Twenty/20 Cricket World Cup West Indies and the USA 2024 to be held from1st to 29th of next month.

St Vincent and the Grenadines will host 3 Group D matches on 13th, 14th and 16th June, as well as 2 Super Eight Matches on 22nd and 24th June.

