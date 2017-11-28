Faith Word Ministries preparing to host christmas outreach

A representative from the Faith Word Ministries located at Dauphine says they are currently preparing to host a major Christmas Outreach program at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital during the month of December.

President of the Anointed Radical Mighty Youths (ARMY) of the Church, Raquel Crease tells NBC News, a lot of their work will be focused on the Pediatric Ward at the Hospital.

She says they will also be selecting a village where they will be going to host a Christmas program and Concert.

Miss Crease says they will also be providing assistance for the homeless people in St. Vincent and the Grenadines as they aim to make their Christmas program a holistic initiative that touches the lives of everyone.







