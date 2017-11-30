ROC on Taiwan donates computers to government ministry

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Trade and Commerce was the proud recipient of thirty five Asus computers donated by the Government of the Republic of China on Taiwan.

According to the Agency for Public Information, these computers were distributed to eighteen Educational Institutions across St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Computers will serve to improve the delivery of education in the country and further bolster the education revolution.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Trade and Commerce, Sir Louis Straker, expresses gratitude and appreciation to the Taiwanese Government for its continued commitment over the years to the sustainable development of St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the enhancement of the educational sector.

During the month of November, hundreds of were awarded scholarships compliments the Government of the Republic of China on Taiwan.







