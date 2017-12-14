AIA INAUGURAL FLIGHT

Air Canada Rouge will make its inaugural flight to the Argyle International Airport today.

The Ministry of Tourism said the flight was scheduled to arrive at 3:50 this afternoon and is the first scheduled international non-stop flight to the Argyle International Airport, since it began operating on February 14th this year.

The flight was expected to be met on arrival by Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, Minister of Tourism, Cecil McKie and CEO of the Tourism Authority, Glen Beache.

The Air Canada Rouge Service from Toronto will operate once weekly during the winter season until April 12th 2018, using an A319 aircraft, with a capacity of one hundred and thirty-six (136) seats.

In May this year, Air Canada announced St. Vincent and the Grenadines as one of six new routes for the airline’s winter season.

The SVG route was subsequently launched on October 25th 2017, at an event hosted in Ontario by Air Canada. That event was attended by the country’s Consul General in Canada, Fitz Huggins and Shelley John, the Tourism Authority’s Director of Sales in Canada.

According to the airline, its first long-haul international scheduled service to St. Vincent and the Grenadines “offers new choices for travellers looking to escape Canadian winters.”

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Tourism Authority and Air Canada Vacations have already commenced co-operative marketing with local hotels.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related