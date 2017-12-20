CHRISTMAS UPSTAGE XPERIENCE

Cast Members of the Upstage Xperience will be performing their Christmas hits tonight at the Nine Nights Event in the Botanical Garden.

According to a Media Release, a number of the Upstage Artistes presently have Christmas music and there are several new releases produced primarily by Kamal Archibald of Sound Domain Studio. Those with new releases from Sound Domain Studio are Stacey Ollivierre, Shena, Janielle Frederick, Lil Bit, Cleopatra Hendrickson, Man Zangie , Joanne Christopher, Bomani and Rolly Bowman.

Christmas music lovers are in for a treat at the Botanical Garden as part of the Nine Nights Christmas festivities. The event begins tonight from seven.







