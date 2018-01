MR FRANCITO STEPHENS JENNINGS better known as CITO JENNINGS of Highwycombe Bucks formerly of Chili Village, Georgetown died on Tuesday January 2nd at the age of 84. The funeral takes place on Friday February 9th at the St. Andrew’s Anglican Church, Highwycombe Bucks. Burial will be in England.







