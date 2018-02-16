NATIONAL CRICKET FIXTURES FOR THE WEEKEND

The National Cricket Championship will continue this weekend with matches in the Premier, First division and Women’s.

In the National Lotteries Authority Premier Division, defending champions, FLOW Radcliffe will meet Team Rivals at the Park Hill Playing Field, Guardian General Saints will oppose Providence Electronics North Leeward at the Sion Hill Playing Field, and at the Arnos Vale One Playing Field Police Two will play against Victors One.

In the National Lotteries Authority First Division 50-overs Championships on Sunday, Carl Joseph Law Chambers ASCO will meet Combined Youths at the Buccament Bay Playing Field.

At the Stubbs Playing Field, Radcliffe Too will oppose Sunrise Bakery Glamorgan United, and at the Arnos Vale (2) Playing Field, Victors (2) will meet E & J Robertson Construction North Windward Youths.

In the Women’s Super/40 Championship, J.G Tigress will play against Super Strikers at the Stubbs Playing Field tomorrow.







