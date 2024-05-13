Cane End defeats Walvarou in 9-A-Side Football League

Cane End defeated Walvarou City 4-2 in the CARIB Beer/Village Ram 9-A-Side Football League at the Biabou Paying Field yesterday afternoon.

Steven Pierre scored 2 goals for Cane End. Fego Pope and Zamard Mofford scored a goal each.

Dorian Dalloway scored both goals for Walvarou City. Last Saturday, Owia won by default from Overland Ballers who could not field a full team.

The second match the day between Pioneers and Stubbs was drawn 2-2.

In yesterday afternoon’s Under-15 Championship match, Biabou defeated Walvarou City 3-1.

At 4.30 p. m today, Dan Da Da Young Legends will play against Coreas Distribution Ballers.

