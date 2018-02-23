COLLEGE DEBATE

Final arrangements are being made for the 2nd Windward Islands Debating Competition among Community Colleges in the Windward Islands, which will be hosted by the St Vincent and the Grenadines Community College next month.

The competition is slated for March 2nd and 3rd at Lecture Theatre-2 at the Villa Campus commencing at 9:00 am each day.

The other three participating Colleges are the Sir Arthur Lewis Community College (SALCC) from St Lucia, Dominica State College and the T. A. Marryshow Community College, representing Grenada.

The debate will run over the two-day period, with teams participating in a semi-final and final round.

The aim of the Competition is to reinforce the multi-disciplinary approach which is needed to assess the needs of Caribbean societies and nurture critical thinkers who will help shape the democratic societies of the Caribbean region. It will also serve to promote regional integration, collegial information-sharing and cultural exchanges.

The Windward Island Debating Competition will be held under the patronage of Governor General, Sir Frederick Ballantyne. It also has the support of the Eastern Caribbean Debating Foundation Incorporated.







