INVEST SVG HIEXPO PROGRAM LAUNCHED

An official launch was held here today, for the High Export Potential (HIEXPO) Programme, to be implemented by this country’s Investment Promotion Agency, Invest SVG , in collaboration with the Caribbean Export Development Agency (CEDA).

Delivering remarks at the launch, Executive Director of Invest SVG, Anette Mark said the program will bring a number of exciting developments for the local business community, as they seek to take local businesses to the global market.

Mrs. Mark noted that export development is one of the key areas of work for Invest SVG this year and the HIEXPO program will address this.

Competitiveness and Innovation Manager at the Caribbean Export Development Agency (CEDA), Chris McNair said they are very excited about the work which they are seeing in SVG.

He said with their experience and the drive which has been exhibited by INVEST SVG, they are looking forward to significant business development in the country.







