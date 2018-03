In the Vita Malt Friends of Georgetown Sports and Cultural Organisation (FOGSCO) Netball Championship, Georgetown Secondary School Juniors defeated Georgetown Secondary School Seniors 26-25 yesterday afternoon at the Chili Hard Court in Georgetown, while Dynamic Girls beat Sandy Bay Attackers 33-24.

Last weekend, Bucky Auto Shop Attackers breezed past LP Girls 50-29, and Ball Warriors won from Dynamic Girls 44-23.

The Championship will continue tomorrow at the same venue.







