APIS SYSTEM

The Advance Passenger Information System (APIS) Bill was one of seven passed at the meeting of Parliament held here last week.

This law allows for the implementation of a system to facilitate the provision of advance passenger information relating to passengers and members of crew of an aircraft or vessel, to share the information with other States.

The Bill was presented by Prime Minister and Minister of National Security Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, who said it was first introduced for World Cup Cricket in 2007.

The Prime Minister said the provisions in the legislation should also make it easier for Immigration authorities to have persons who are not of security interest to move through immigration quicker and with less hassle.







