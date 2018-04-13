NEW TAIWAN AMBASSADOR

The new Ambassador of the Republic of China (Taiwan) to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Calvin C.H. Ho presented credentials to Governor General’s Deputy, Susan Dougan, at Government House on Tuesday.

Mrs. Dougan welcomed Ambassador Ho and expressed appreciation for the fruitful bilateral co-operation between the Republic of China (Taiwan) and St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

She expressed delight with the cordial bond fostered between the two countries, and envisaged even closer collaboration in the years to come.

Ambassador Calvin Ho conveyed warm regards from Dr. Tsai Ing-wen, President of the Republic of China (Taiwan). He also expressed gratitude for the staunch support of the Government and People of St. Vincent and the Grenadines in the international arena over the years.

Reiterating Taiwan’s commitment to the bilateral relations between the two countries, Ambassador Ho said he would continue to further strengthen and co-operate closely with the Government and People of St. Vincent and the Grenadines. He is confident that his tenure will be rewarding.

