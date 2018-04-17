MR WILFRED THOMAS better known as DADDY FREDDY and PAPA of Dorsetshire Hill died on Wednesday April 11th at the age of 86. The funeral takes place on Sunday April 22nd at the Evangelical Church at Dorsetshire Hill. The body lies at the church from 2pm. The service begins at 3:00. Burial will be at the Dorsetshire Hill Cemetery. Transportation for persons attending the funeral will be provided by the following vans: (Joe) Himself which will collect persons at the BunPan Gap, Mespo from 1:30 pm and Bouch, at Sion Hill from 2:00.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related