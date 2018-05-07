BIABOU FOOTBALL RESULTS

In the Hairoun Biabou Football League, Pride and Joy (1) hammered World X1 8-1 yesterday afternoon at the Biabou Playing Field.

The goals for Pride and Joy (1) were scored by Steve Warren (2), Joenile Swift (2), Tewan Stephens (2), and one each by Nalroy Peters and Otis Hector, while Curlan Joseph netted the goal for World X1.

In the other match, Greggs FC and SV United of Georgetown played to a 1-1 draw. Valdo Anderson scored for Greggs FC and Keshorn Lowman converted for SV United of Georgetown.

On Saturday, Curtly Peters netted a hat-trick as Mt. Grenan United narrowly defeated Lauders FC 3-2. Michael Hooper scored both goals for Lauders FC.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related