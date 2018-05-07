FLOW NATIONAL NETBALL RESULTS

Over the weekend, in the 3rd Division of the FLOW National Netball Championships, Prime Consulting 3J’s Valley Strikers defeated New Era Pepper Stars 27-5 at the Kingstown Netball Centre in New Montrose.

In Division (2), SVG General Services Maple beat C.W Construction Star Girls 29-17, and in Division (3), Cash Wiz Green Hill Sports Club won from Distributed Vet Star Girls 41-21.

At the same venue this afternoon, there will be a 3rd Division match between the Under-16s and X-CEED Sports Club at 5:00, and French Verandah X-CEED will meet the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (2) in the 2nd Division at 5:45.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related