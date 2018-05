Yesterday afternoon in the Hairoun Biabou Football League, Mt. Grenan secured a 5-nil victory over Lauders F.C at the Biabou Playing Field.

The goals were scored by Aldon Glasgow, Franklyn Glasgow, Danroy Caesar, Curtly Peters and Travis Dascent.

At the same venue this afternoon, Overland United will meet Cane End Gunners at 4:30.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related