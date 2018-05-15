FLOW NATIONAL NETBALL RESULTS

In the FLOW National Netball Championships, Metrocint General Insurance Maple and Prime Consulting 3J’s Valley Strikers won yesterday’s matches at the Kingstown Netball Centre in New Montrose.

Metrocint General Insurance Maple defeated Dennisford Foster ASCO 75-12 in Division (1), while Prime Consulting 3J’s Valley Strikers won by default over Blue Horizon Pacers Division (3) in the other match.

This afternoon at 5:00, there will be a 3rd Division match between X-CEED Sports Club and Irie Travel Vets, then at 5:45, the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (2) will face SVG General Services Strikers in the 2nd Division. Both matches will also be played at the Kingstown Netball Centre in New Montrose.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related