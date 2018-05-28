GILES INCLUSIVE EDUCATION

Special Education and Vision Consultant, Dr. Celine Giles, said Inclusive Education is a basic right of all children in today’s society and is enshrined in international conventions on child protection.

She made the point during the Views on Issues program aired on NBC Radio on Sunday, which focused on the topic; Inclusive Education – International Mandates and Parental Lessons.

Dr. Giles says every child has the right to a normal education despite their physical or mental limitations and said all stakeholders must work together to overcome the various challenges of developing countries like St. Vincent and the Grenadines.







