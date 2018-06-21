PUBLIC SERVICE MINISTERIAL ICT AWARDS

The Customs and Excise Department: Import Duty Calculator, within the Ministry of Finance, has been named the winner of the Ministerial ICT Excellence competition. The Award Ceremony was held at the NIS Conference Room today, as the Public Sector Reform Unit continues to host activities to mark Public Service Week.

The Ministerial ICT Excellence competition was open to Government Ministries, Departments, Divisions and/or Units. In order to qualify the entrant must be using Information and Communications Technology (ICT) in the delivery of services.

These services should improve government’s efficiency and effectiveness in meeting the needs of its citizens; reduce time and save money in government’s operations by eliminating inefficient practices and processes; improve access to communication and information within government; and improve service and the quality of service delivery.

The competition was held from May 14th to June 14th, throughout the Civil Service, and Registration and Application Forms were made available online.

The award for second position went to the Customs and Excise Department: Pre-payment, management component, while the presentation of award for third place went to the Tourism Communications Unit: Do 32 Travel.

Activities to mark Public Service will continue tomorrow, with a Mini Exhibition on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The display will be held at the car park between the Registry and the Postal Corporation Building. It will highlight the work the Government and its collaborators have done and are doing, in fulfilling the SDGs, in keeping with the local theme for Public Service Day, Realizing Sustainable Development Goals through Public Service.







