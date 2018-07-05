RICHMOND VALE ACADEMY AWARD

The Richmond Vale Academy’s (RVA)’s “Pass-it-On Sustainable Model Gardens” has won the National Energy Globe Award for St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Pass-it-On Sustainable Model Gardens will be evaluated along with national winners from 180 countries for nomination for the Energy Globe World Award later this year.

Speaking with NBC News, Stina Herberg, Director of Richmond Vale Academy, said the institution is pleased to have been recognized again, for its efforts at making sustainable agriculture part of the culture of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Mrs. Herberg said the initiative has helped to foster a stronger sense of community and the “Pass-it-On Sustainable Model Gardens” project was supported by the Canada Fund for Local Initiatives.







