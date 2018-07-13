MANDELA CENTENNIAL ACTIVITIES

“Renewing the Mandela legacy and promoting active citizenship in a changing world” is the theme under which the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is hosting activities to celebrate the life and legacy of Nelson Mandela.

Tamira Browne, a Member of the Inter-Ministerial Committee for the Centennial Celebrations, said some of the events that are expected to take place over the next week: On Sunday- a centennial relay and message to the churches, rally and freedom songs concert and on Monday momentous lecture under the patronage of the South African High Commissioner.

Ms. Browne said a Nelson Mandela dress day is also one of the activities planned and a number of schools and community groups are also involved in other activities to commemorate the South African icon.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related