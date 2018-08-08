POLICE-MURDER

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of Elizabeth Bacchus, a 39 years-old Hairdresser of Rockies, which occurred last weekend.

Police said according to investigations, Miss Bacchus, was shot in the back, at about three o’clock last Saturday morning.

Miss Bacchus’ death marked the 17th murder recorded in St Vincent and the Grenadines for 2018.

Police are urging anyone with information to contact the Officer in charge of the Criminal Investigations Department at 1784-456-1810.

The police said they have arrested and charged Colonel Thorpe, a 34 year old unemployed resident of Diamond Village for Murder.

According to the Police, Thorpe has been charged with causing the death of 54-year-old Electrician James Gould of Diamond Village, by chopping about his body with a cutlass.

Police said the incident is reported to have occurred between 9:30 p.m. on Sunday August 5th and 6:30 a.m. on Monday 6th, at Diamond Village.

Mr. Gould’s death marks the 18th murder recorded in St Vincent and the Grenadines for 2018.

Thorpe is expected to appear at the Serious Offences Court today to answer the charge.







