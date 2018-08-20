POLICE INVESTIGATE KILLINGS

Police are continuing investigations into the death of Spiritual Baptist Bishop Ian Enoch, whose body was found in the Argyle area on Saturday morning.

Bishop Enoch who is also the Manager of the Going Places Travel Agency is reported to have attended a function in the Villa area Friday night after which he could not be located or contacted.

His car was found abandoned at Rathomill, before his body was discovered at Argyle.

Reports indicate that one man has been assisting the Police with their investigations.

Meanwhile, a man is reported to have been stabbed to death during an incident in the Rose Place area on Saturday morning.

The stabbing resulted in the death of Maxwell Nash of Edinboro formerly of Chateaubelair.

The reports indicate that the stabbing followed an altercation between Nash and another individual.







