Shaheem Samuel, a 14-year-old student of Troumaca Ontario Secondary School, captured a 5-wicket haul, to bowl his team Carlos James Troumaca Starlight to a comfortable 71-run victory over Somerset of Fitz Hughes at Cumberland Playing Field last weekend in the VINLEC North Leeward Twenty/20 Cricket Championship.

The scores: Carlos James Troumaca Starlight 170 for 8 off 20 overs; Elron Lewis 24, Ronique Edwards 24, Tilron Harry 20; Ezra Glasgow 2 for 17, Kevin Small 2 for 23.

Somerset 99 off 19.1-overs; Deighton Butler 26; Shaheem Samuel 5 for 15, Kentish John 2 for 16, Zemron Providence 2 for 18.

Big League of Rose Bank defeated Upsetters of Chateaubelair by 25 runs.

The scores: Big League 105 off 19.1-overs; Shangi John 33, Jide John 22; Maxwell Edwards 4 for 19, Dyson Williams 3 for 14, Ravy Stapleton 2 for 14.

Upsetters 80 off 12.3 overs; Dyson Williams 30; Omarlie Lavia 3 for 6, Jide John 3 for 13, Shangi John 3 for 26.

Robertson Surveying Future Legends of Rose Hall defeated Peto Stars by 25 runs.

Robertson Surveying Future Legends 119 for 8 off 20 overs; Marcus Castello 33, Zane Edwards 18; Vidol Edwards 4 for 9, Kemrick Westfield 3 for 18.

Peto Stars 94 off 20 overs; Lee John Jordon 33, Otis Matthews 22; Rajiv Roberts 4 for 12, Gerson Wyllie 2 for 12.

Big League won over Carlos James Troumaca Starlight on a faster scoring rate.

The scores: Starlight 118 for 8 off 20 overs; Leshawn Lewis 31, Donald Delpesche 25; Shangi John 3 for 6, Jide John 2 for 18, Cuthbert Thomas 2 for 21.

Big League 80 for 7 off 14 overs when rain ended play; Kentish John 4 for 7.







