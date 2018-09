MRS GWENDOLYN CLARKE CAESAR of Arnos Vale formerly of Lowmans Leeward died on Sunday August 19th at the age of 61. The funeral takes place on Saturday September 22nd at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Kingstown. The service begins at 2:30pm. Burial will be at the Kingstown Cemetery.







