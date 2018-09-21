SVG MASTERS T20 CRICKET FIXTURES

The second round of matches in the SVG Masters Twenty/20 Cricket Championship will be played this weekend at three venues.

Tomorrow afternoon at 2:00, DIGICEL Glamorgan Masters will meet Kirk Da Silva’s La Croix Masters at Arnos Vale (2), and at the Buccament Playing Field, the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force Masters will oppose Rudy’s Electrical Barrouallie Masters.

On Sunday morning at 10:00, Davis Construction Bequia Masters will play against Marriaqua Masters at the Park Hill Playing Field.

At 2:00 in the afternoon, General Hardware Pastures Masters will play against Sion Hill Masters at the Buccament Playing Field. At the Park Hill Playing Field, Stanley Browne Stubbs Masters will oppose North Windward Masters, and Teachers Credit Union North Windward Masters will meet A.R & D Trucking Ptani Masters at Arnos Vale (2).







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related