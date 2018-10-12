The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Medical Association is continuing its campaign to raise awareness about Breast Cancer.

And, as part of that campaign, the Association will host its Annual Pink Cap City Walk in Kingstown this afternoon.

President of the Medical Association, Dr. Rosalind Ambrose is encouraging the public to attend the event which begins about 3:30 this afternoon.

She says the aim is to draw national attention to Breast Cancer issues.

Dr. Ambrose said the Activities will culminate with a Pink Run next Sunday October 21st.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a worldwide annual campaign involving thousands of organizations, to highlight the importance of breast awareness, education and research.







