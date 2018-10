MR BRIAN PAUL SMITH of Kent, England formerly of Sandy Bay died on Friday October at the age of 53. The funeral takes place on Friday October 26th at the PL Mulligan Funeral Home, 268 Broadway, Bexeley Heath, Kent, England. The service begins at 12:30. The body will be cremated in England.







