BEQUIA SWIMMING FEDERATION EVENTS

Tomorrow, the Rising Stars Swim Team of Bequia Traditional Youth Sailors and the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Swimming Federation will stage three Open Water Swim Races in Bequia.

Named “Swim the Bays”, the first race will be from Plantation House Beach to the Almond Tree in the capital, Port Elizabeth, a distance of 750-metres. There will be a 1.5 kilometre race from Princess Margaret Beach, and a 375-metre race from Gingerbread Beach to Port Elizabeth.

Competitors in the races will include categories for Boys and Girls 11 years and under 12 years and under, 12 to 14 years and 15 and over; an Open category for Men and Women.

Registration to the event will close at the start of the races on Sunday.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related