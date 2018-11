MRS EDEN VENITA DAVIS nee PETERS better known as DAUGHTER and MOTHER DAVIS of Belair died on Monday October 22nd at the age of 73. The funeral takes place on Sunday November 11th at the St Peter Spiritual Baptist church, Belair. The service begins at 2pm. Burial will be at the Belair Cemetery. The Van “Bigger Forde” will transport persons wishing to attend the funeral.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related