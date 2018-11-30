SVG AND CXC MEETINGS

A delegation from the Caribbean Examinations Council will be in St. Vincent and the Grenadines next week to attend the Annual Governance meetings of the Council.

According to a release from the Ministry of Education, the two major meetings: the meeting of the School Examinations Committee (SEC) and the meeting of Council will be held at the National Insurance Services (NIS) Conference Room December 6th and 7th under the Chairmanship of Professor Sir Hilary Beckles.

On the night of December 6th, the official Opening of Council and the presentation of awards for outstanding performance in the May/June examinations will take place at the Methodist Church Hall in Kingstown.

Awards will be presented for outstanding performances in the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE), Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC), and the Caribbean Certificate of Secondary Level Competence (CCSLC).

This year’s awardees will come from Antigua and Barbuda, Grenada, Guyana, Jamaica, St Kitts and Nevis, and Trinidad and Tobago.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, is expected to deliver the feature address, while Minister of Education, St Clair Prince, will deliver remarks.

Sir Hilary Beckles, CXC Chairman; and Mr Glenroy Cumberbatch, CXC Registrar will also give brief addresses.







