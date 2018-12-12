The second Cyber security Forum and the Caribbean Forum of the American Registry for Internet Numbers, ARIN will open here today, under the theme: Defending the Local Internet.

The forum is being hosted by the local chapter of the Internet Society in collaboration with the American Registry for Internet Numbers (ARIN).

The event will bring together community, private sector, academia and government representatives to discuss critical questions around the steps necessary to develop a secure, robust, resilient and vibrant local Internet economy.

The focus will be on developing security best practices for Internet-enabled local applications and services, which meet local needs, while creating regional and global opportunities.

The forum will feature presentations, and panel discussions on topics relevant to entrepreneurs, business owners,students, policy makers, public-sector officers, and community development groups.

It takes place at the Methodist Church Hall from nine this morning.







