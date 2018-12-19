ROAD PROGRAMME

The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines is receiving assistance in improving this country’s rural roads, through the Caribbean Development Bank, CDB and the European Union, EU.

The CDB has entered into a delegation agreement with the European Union, to administer the Road Management and Rural Road Improvement Programme here.

The programme will be financed through an EU contribution of 5.8-million euros, and aims to improve climate change resilience in rural road networks, as well as stimulate economic activity in rural communities.

Director of Projects for the CDB, Daniel Best said the project is expected to strengthen institutional capacity, and provide the tools needed to plan for the effects of climate change on the road network in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Under the project, approximately six kilometres of rural, unpaved roads will be upgraded with enhanced climate-resilience features included. This is expected to improve access for farmers to transport their produce to market, and reduce costs associated with spoilage or loss of cargo.

In addition, improvements in institutional capacity at the Ministry of Transport and Works supported under the Project are designed to lead to better road sector management and enhanced early-warning response in the event of a natural disaster or climate event. The Project will also provide for the development and operation of a road maintenance management system.







