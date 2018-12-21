RAPE INVESTIGATIONS

Police are investigating two incidents of Aggravated Burglary, Indecent Assault and Rape which occurred yesterday (Wednesday December 19).

According to preliminary investigations, an unknown man entered the dwelling house of a 38-year old Domestic as a trespasser and had in his possession a gun.

The man indecently assaulted the complainant and compelled her to go upstairs at gunpoint. The man also reportedly raped a 15-year old student therein the house.

Police investigations also revealed that an unknown man, armed with a gun, entered the dwelling house of a 44-year old Domestic as a trespasser,

The man reportedly raped a 16-year old Student therein.

Both incidents occurred between 4:00am and 4:40am on the 19.12.2018.

The Police are urging members of the general public to report any suspicious activities in their communities to the nearest police station or call 911 or 1784-457-1211/1784-456-2906 for assistance.

The Police are also encouraging anyone who may have information that may lead to the arrest and prosecution of sex offenders to call the Sexual Offences Unit at 1784-456-1750 or any other police station.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related