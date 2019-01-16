POLICE-NEWS

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a shooting incident that occurred in Paul’s Avenue, at about 11:30pm on Monday.

According to preliminary reports a 43-year old Labourer of Paul’s Avenue, was shot twice by a masked gunman. The complainant received gunshot injuries to his abdomen and leg and was rushed to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital where he is reportedly in stable condition.

The Police are encouraging anyone who may have information that may assist in the investigation of this and other incidents to call the ACP in charge of Crime at 456-1339, the Officer in charge of CID at 456-1810 or any Police Station.







