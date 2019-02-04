GRAMMAR SCHOOL AND GHS ROAD RELAY

The St. Vincent Grammar School and the Girls High School will jointly hold their 6-leg Kingstown Co-operative Credit Union Annual Road Relay tomorrow morning at 9:30.

Lopey House, Miller, Crick and Reeves will compete in the Grammar School race, while Headmistress House, Grimble, Moffett and Staff in the Girls High School race.

The Race will start at the Grammar School steps, turning left at the National Lotteries Authority Tennis Court, up the Windward Highway, turn right at the Sion Hill intersection, through Cane Garden, down Long Wall, turning right at Square Deal Shippers, left at the Seventh Day Adventist Church, right at the Old JU-C Building, make a left at the Ministry of Agriculture and back to the starting point.

Reeves House won last year’s Grammar School race, while Moffett House won the Girls High School race last year.







