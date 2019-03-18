PRISPAF FINALS

Two Grand Days of performances will be held from tomorrow, to mark the culmination of the 2019 edition of the Primary Schools Performing Arts Festival (PRISPAF).

Drama Development Officer in the Ministry of Culture Martin Quashie said the Finals will be held at the Methodist Church Hall in Kingstown commencing at 8:30AM daily.

Mr. Quashie said the Finalists were selected during the preliminary round of the festival, which ran from February 6th to March 13th.

Mr. Quashie said he is pleased with the level of talent exhibited by the various schools.

The Primary Schools Performing Arts Festival is being co-ordinated by the Department of Culture, in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and the East Caribbean Group of Companies (ECGC).







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related