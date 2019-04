The Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force United beat Arnos Vale Heat Seekers (2) 60-57 yesterday afternoon in the FLOW/KOSCAB/Coreas Distribution Arnos Vale Basketball Championship at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex.

At the same venue this afternoon, Calliqua United will play against the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force United at 5:30, then in the evening at 6:30, Arnos Vale Heat Seekers (1) will meet Mavrix.







