Five teams, including three overseas teams will contest the Champion of Champions Schools Table Tennis Championships at the West St George Secondary School at Belair from tomorrow to Monday.

Teams from Antigua and Barbuda, Grenada, and St Lucia will join players from the St Vincent Grammar School and the Girls High School in the Championships which will include Boys and Girls Competition.

The Vincentian players are Akeil De Roche, Michel Creese, Antwan Tannis, Caleb Howard, Joshua Joseph, Derese Nelson, Mirac Creese and Juwan Howard of the St Vincent Grammar School, and Leah Cumberbatch and Tiarra Hazel of the Girls High School.







